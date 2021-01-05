Radhe Shyam Teaser: Makers Of Prabhas-Starrer To Announce The Update Soon!

Looks like the makers of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam are all set to unveil the highly awaited teaser of the film. According to reports, the team headed by director Radha Krishna Kumar will be releasing the teaser as a special Sankranti gift for the countless fans and followers of the Rebel Star.

Recently, the celebrated director took to his social media handle to share about the teaser release of the film as he tweeted, "Teaser update is on the way guys. Very very soon, till then just be patient!!! I promise your wait will be worth a million smiles."

Teaser update is on the way guys!! Very very soon, till then just be patient!!! I promise your wait be worth a million smiles. #radheshyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 5, 2021

Well, Radha Krishna's tweet has now gone viral on social media and the fans of Prabhas can't keep calm as they eagerly await the announcement and the release of the teaser. For the uninitiated, a poster featuring Prabhas was recently released on the special occasion of New Year 2021. The actor dressed up in a retro avatar looked stunning as ever, and fans couldn't help but fall in love with Prabhas' heart-melting smile.

Talking about Radhe Shyam, the film is touted to be an epic love story set in the backdrop of Europe. The movie will feature Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hegde as the lady love of Prabhas.

The romantic drama will also feature Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and many others in pivotal roles. Radhe Shyam jointly produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Though it is not confirmed, rumours are rife that the makers are planning to release the film on April 28, 2021.

On a related note, Prabhas' upcoming projects include Nag Ashwin's Prabhas 21, Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Om Raut's Adipurush.

