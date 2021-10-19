Radhe Shyam Teaser On October 23, Special Announcement To Be Out On Wednesday?

Get ready to witness a never-seen-before extravaganza on October 23. If reports are anything to go by, the most awaited teaser of Radhe Shyam featuring the one and only Rebel Star Prabhas will release on the occasion of his 42nd birthday on Saturday. Ahead of its release, the makers will be reportedly making a special announcement on October 20, Wednesday, to signal the teaser's arrival.

Well, as the buzz goes viral on social media, Prabhas' loyal legion of fans are super excited and are now eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated update. Several social media users are also trending hashtags #RadheShyamTeaser, #RadheShyam and #Prabhas to celebrate the teaser's arrival already.

Recently, the special CDP (common display picture) of Prabhas was unveiled. In the poster, the actor looked his stylish best in a blue suit. The theme of the latest CDP is Prabhas' humongous fan following, Bollywood debut and of course his upcoming films. Fans have started putting up the poster as their respective display pictures on social media to celebrate the actor's birthday.

Coming back to Radhe Shyam, the romantic thriller will release on January 14 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, the Prabhas-starrer is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi Pramod and Praseedha under T-Series and UV Creations.

Ram Charan And Prashanth Neel To Unite For A Big Project?

Mega Power Star Clarifies!Salaar: THIS Mollywood Superstar Might Play A Key Role In Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Actioner!

Radhe Shyam's cast is star-studded with the likes of Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Flora Jacob, Raaj Vishwakarma and Sasha Chettri and others. Set in 1970's Europe, the romantic drama's technical team includes popular talents like music composers Justin Prabhakaran, Mithoon, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The film was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on July 30, 2021, but the release was deferred due to the pandemic.