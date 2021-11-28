Radhe Shyam To Begin Promotions In Full Swing And Release The First Hindi Song Teaser Tomorrow!

Radhe Shyam is creating history by creating completely different music albums for different languages and markets. Prabhas' Pan-India Magnum Opus today unveiled yet another stunning poster and announced the teaser launch of their first Hindi song tomorrow at 1 pm. Having created a lot of hype, the movie is gaining momentum ahead of its release and adding some more steam, here's the new poster.

In the poster from the film, which features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, with a subtle white curtain in the background. The duo looks so promising and seems to be a cute couple that the fans have been dying to see together on-screen as they see the glimpses in the poster.

Taking to his social media handle, Prabhas shared

The latest poster is quite fascinating and makes the wait for the film worthwhile. It also highlights that the film's first singles Hindi version teaser is releasing at 1 pm.

Radhe Shyam is creating history by having entirely different music teams for different markets. For the first time in Indian cinema, the entire music albums are being created from scratch for different markets with completely original songs. This will create a unique experience for audiences in each market.

A few days earlier, another fascinating poster of Prabhas was unveiled and prior to that an eye-catching poster of his co-star Pooja Hegde was also out on her birthday. The duo has got the fans excited and they can't wait to watch them pair up on screen and create magic.

There is no doubt that Prabhas' role is a very unique one. No actor comes to mind when recalling the last time an actor played the unique role of Palmist. Prabhas' fans are surely in treat with multiple gifts with his portrayal of his role in Radhe Shyam.

The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.