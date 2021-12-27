Radhe Shyam Trailer Launch Event Becomes The Talk Of The Town!

The makers of the pan Indian film, Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde recently unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film at a massive fan event in Hyderabad. The trailer was launched by thousands of fans of the actors in Hyderabad on Thursday (December 16).

The visual spectacle of the trailer shows high octane scenes involving a huge boat and the mighty ocean, which gives us major Titanic feels. The trailer is filled with magnum opus screenplay, depicting an extraordinary love story.

Depicting a love saga, the trailer shows a beautiful love story, full of mysterious elements. Prabhas is seen essaying the character of Vikram Aditya, who is a palm reader, who knows everything that will happen in the future. The character is also shown as a flirt in the beginning who later falls head over heels in love with the character of Prerna, essayed by Pooja Hegde.

In the trailer, they also mention that their relationship is not meant forever. But against all odds, the couple fights their destiny to be with each other.

With the release of the Radhe Shyam trailer, it is clear that the audience is to experience a technically top-notch movie, with well-polished production values and an epic love story.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam, a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. The movie releases on January 14, 2022