Raja Raja Chora Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sree Vishnu's Raja Raja Chora has released today (August 19) in theatres. Written and directed by newcomer Hasith Goli, the film features Megha Akash and Sunaina in key roles. The comedy entertainer has opened to positive response at the box office.

Backed by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective production banners Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory, Raja Raja Chora stars character actors including Ravi Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyyengar, Ajay Ghosh, Gangavva (Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame), Vasu Inturi and Kadambari Kiran. Though the film was announced in early 2020, the team had to take a pause from shooting owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed in India.

Raja Raja Chora Twitter Review: Here's How Netizens Reacted To Sree Vishnu's Film!

RRR Star Jr NTR Becomes Proud Owner Of Lamborghini Urus; The Price Will Leave You Surprised!

Sree Vishnu-starrer's music has been composed by Vivek Sagar. The film marks the duo's second collaboration after the 2019 film Brochevarevarura directed by Vivek Athreya. So far, the film's two songs have been released- 'Raja Raju Vacche' and 'Maaya Maaya', which also garnered huge attention of netizens.

According to Book My Show, Raja Raja Choru revolves around Bhaskar, a xerox shop helper and a part-time burglar, whose greed for a better settlement, he resorts to very risky and quick that lead him into trouble. Further, to be with a software engineer, he pretends to be one. One thing leads to another which later becomes a cat-mouse chase.

With camera cranked by Veda Raman Sankaran, the film has editing carried out by Viplav Nyshadam. Raja Raja Chora's digital and satellite rights have been bought by Zee5 and Zee Telugu respectively.

Meanwhile, Sree Vishnu has a slew of projects in his kitty including Arjuna Phalguna, Bhala Thandanana and a yet-to-be-titled film.