      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Raja Raja Chora Twitter Review: Here's How Netizens Reacted To Sree Vishnu's Film!

      Raja Raja Chora has finally hit theatres today (August 19). Versatile actor Sree Vishnu plays the role of a hilarious thief, while Megha Akash is seen as his lady-love. Written and directed by debutant Hasith Goli, the comedy entertainer has been getting rave response from the audiences with many appreciating the comedy content, punchlines, performances of the actors, and the emotional drama presented in the second half of the film.

      Raja Raja Chora

      Well, as the film opens to an impressive response, one will have to wait and watch to see if it can draw larger audiences to the theatres in the days to come. Jointly backed by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the film also features Sunainaa, Ravi Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vasu Inturi and Ajay Ghosh in prominent roles. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Gangavva also plays a key role in Raja Raja Chora.

      The film's technical team includes music composer Vivek Sagar and editor Viplav Nyshadam. So far, the Sree Vishnu-starrer's two songs have been released namely 'Raja Raju Vacche' and 'Maaya Maaya'. Raja Raja Chora's sequences have been captured by Veda Raman Sankaran. The film's digital and satellite rights have been reportedly sold to Zee5 and Zee Telugu respectively.

      Well, as Raja Raja Chora is all over the internet, let us see what Twitterati have to say about Sree Vishnu's film.

      On a related note, Sree Vishnu will next be seen in Arjuna Phalguna, Bhala Thandanana and a yet-to-be-titled cop drama.

