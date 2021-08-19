Raja Raja Chora Twitter Review: Here’s How Netizens Reacted To Sree Vishnu’s Film!

Raja Raja Chora has finally hit theatres today (August 19). Versatile actor Sree Vishnu plays the role of a hilarious thief, while Megha Akash is seen as his lady-love. Written and directed by debutant Hasith Goli, the comedy entertainer has been getting rave response from the audiences with many appreciating the comedy content, punchlines, performances of the actors, and the emotional drama presented in the second half of the film.

Well, as the film opens to an impressive response, one will have to wait and watch to see if it can draw larger audiences to the theatres in the days to come. Jointly backed by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the film also features Sunainaa, Ravi Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vasu Inturi and Ajay Ghosh in prominent roles. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Gangavva also plays a key role in Raja Raja Chora.

The film's technical team includes music composer Vivek Sagar and editor Viplav Nyshadam. So far, the Sree Vishnu-starrer's two songs have been released namely 'Raja Raju Vacche' and 'Maaya Maaya'. Raja Raja Chora's sequences have been captured by Veda Raman Sankaran. The film's digital and satellite rights have been reportedly sold to Zee5 and Zee Telugu respectively.

Well, as Raja Raja Chora is all over the internet, let us see what Twitterati have to say about Sree Vishnu's film.

Everyone will fall in love with @TheSunainaa after watching her performance in #RajaRajaChora — Sun🌞Deep🕯️ (@sandyp_tweets) August 19, 2021

I just saw #RajaRajaChora film...what an movie..superrrrrrrrrrr😀 action & entertainment..🤗

Hilarious acting @sreevishnuoffl Anna...👏

All the best Entire team 🤝

Wear mask😷 see in theatres only🎥#rajarajachora| #StaySafe — sɪᴠᴀ ᴍᴀɴɪsʜ ᴇᴅɪᴛᴏʀ (@sivamaniedits) August 19, 2021

#RajaRajaChora : its a Clean Entertainer



1st half : super

2nd half : adequate@sreevishnuoffl : Delivers his Best, your confidence💪



Director @hasithgoli done a good job

Good bgm and Songs

first block buster for heroine @akash_megha .. good performance too



Rating : 3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/NyfxbQrJWX — Phani Kumar (@PhaniAlwayz) August 19, 2021

#RajaRajaChora & @sreevishnuoffl KING SIZE ENTERTAINER. As told before, A BLOCKBUSTER both Content wise & Box-office wise 💥🔥@hasithgoli Big Loading @TheSunainaa is here to STAY @akash_megha Cute as always



Watch & Enjoy pic.twitter.com/0Hp85xplWT — Uttarandhra BO (@uttarandhrabo) August 19, 2021

On a related note, Sree Vishnu will next be seen in Arjuna Phalguna, Bhala Thandanana and a yet-to-be-titled cop drama.