Raja Vikramarka Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Kartikeya Gummakonda's Raja Vikramarka has become the latest victim of piracy. The action entertainer has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites including Tamilrockers and Movierulz. With its unfortunate leak, the film's collection might get affected at the box office.

Written and directed by debutant Sri Saripalli, the film features an ensemble cast including Tanya Ravichandran, P Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Harsha Vardhan and Sudhakar Komakula. The film revolves around a newly recruited NIA (National Investigation Agency) officer Vikram who is handed over a sensational case as his maiden assignment.

Pushpaka Vimanam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Raja Vikramarka Twitter Review: Here's How Netizens Reacted To Kartikeya Gummakonda-Tanya Ravichandran's Film!

Raja Vikramarka is backed by Rama Reddy under Sree Chitra Movie Makers. Presented by Adi Reddy, the actioner has been garnering a lukewarm response from the audience. The storyline and concept are said to have led down the film big time.

Raja Vikramarka's music and background score have been composed by Prashanth R Vihari. The film marks the leading man's second outing post the pandemic. Kartikeya was previously seen in Peggalapati Koushik's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga opposite Lavanya Tripathi. He will next be seen in the Kollywood film Valimai starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

On the other hand, Tanya's Tamil films Maayon, Sam Anton and Nenjuku Needhi are yet to release.