Raja Vikramarka Twitter Review: Here’s How Netizens Reacted To Kartikeya Gummakonda-Tanya Ravichandran’s Film!

Young actor Kartikeya Gummakonda's highly awaited comedy-thriller Raja Vikramarka has just hit the theatres. Written and directed by debutant Sri Saripalli, the film has been getting mixed response from the audiences. The cine-goers are highly impressed with the storyline and the performances of the actors especially Kartikeya, however, many also opined that the film is an old wine served in a new bottle in terms of its concept.

Raja Vikramarka marks Tamil actress Tanya Ravichandran's debut in Tollywood. The actress too has done a decent job with her role as a classical dancer Kanthi. The film revolves around a newly recruited NIA (National Investigation Agency) officer whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is assigned a highly sensational case.

Also featuring P Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Harsha Vardhan and Sudhakar Komakula, the film's teaser and trailer released on September 4 and November 1 respectively were well received by the netizens, who couldn't stop gushing over Kartikeya and his on-screen chemistry with Tanya.

Produced by 88 Rama Reddy under Sree Chitra Movie Makers, the film has Prashanth R Vihari as the music director. Announced in October 2019, Raja Vikramarka's went on floors in late 2019. Post a long hiatus owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the filming was resumed in February 2021 and wrapped up in August.

The Kartikeya-starrer's pre-release event recently took place in Hyderabad and was graced by actors including Sudheer Babu, Vishwak Sen and Sree Vishnu.

Well, as Kartikeya's Raja Vikramarka releases in theatres, let's see what netizens have to say about the comedy-action drama.

On a related note, Kartikeya will next be seen in Kollywood film Valimai alongside Ajith Kumar. Tanya on the other hand will be seen in Maayon, Sam Anton and Nenjuku Needhi, which are also gearing up for release.