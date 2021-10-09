Rajamouli Birthday Special: Top 5 Films Of The Master Craftsman You Must Watch Before RRR!
Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli aka SS Rajamouli is without an iota of doubt, one of the most bankable directors down south. Although the ace filmmaker kicked off his film career with the 2001 film Student No 1, he made headlines globally when his magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning hit the cinemas in 2015, leaving a big question behind: Why Did Katappa Kill Baahubali?
Apart from being the most successful director, Rajamouli is also the man behind Prabhas' overnight popularity. Today, the actor is a global star and definitely, the credit goes to the master craftsman who created the sensational hit ever made in the history of Indian cinema. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Prabhas got his big break with Baahubali and since then there was no turning back for the Rebel Star.
From directing daily soaps to globally appealing Baahubali, Rajamouli has surely come a long way and it is also thanks to his sheer dedication, painstaking effort and of course his passion towards his first love- Cinema. In fact, his incredible film journey is a truly inspirational tale to many aspiring directors who are on their way to success.
As Rajamouli rings in his 48th birthday today (October 10) and fans await his highly anticipated film RRR (releasing on January 7) starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, we bring you 5 of his best films (other than Baahubali: The Beginning and Conclusion) that are a must-watch.
Student No 1
As mentioned earlier, Rajamouli, the helmer with the Midas touch made his directorial debut with the 2001 film Student No 1. Starring Jr NTR and Gajala, the film follows Aditya, a law student, who makes the unruly students of his college turn over a new leaf. The film also featuring character actors Rajiv Kanakala and Brahmanandam became Jr NTR's first clean hit film. Not just that, on public demand, Student No 1 had a 50-day run in 73 centers and a 100-day run n 42 centers. MM Keeravani's (who is also Rajamouli's cousin) music composition was one of the highlights of the coming of the age action film.
Sye
This would surprise many, but Rajamouli's 2004 film Sye is said to be the first and only Indian film based on Rugby. Nithiin and Shashank, the lead actors played leaders of two opposing student groups of a college who sort issues between them by playing rugby union. However, things take a turn for the worse when they unite and confront a mafia leader who has bought their college ground. Also featuring Genelia D'Souza, the film turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres. In fact, the film even had a 365-day run at a center.
Eega
Much before Baahubali, Rajamouli's Eega caught the attention of a wider audience and the sole reason was its unique concept and storyline that was written with high precision. The film's star-studded cast included Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nani and Kichcha Sudeep. The film followed Nani, who is head over heels in love with his neighbour Bindu, however, things go downhill when he is murdered by a business tycoon, who is also attracted to her. Nani's reincarnation as a housefly to avenge his death forms the crux of Eega. The Rajamouli directorial bagged two National Awards in the year 2012 under two categories- Best Feature Film Telugu and Best Special Effects.
Magadheera
The fantasy action film starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role was also based on a reincarnation subject. The visual extravaganza too received immense response from the moviegoers when the film released in 2009. Interestingly, the film also won two National Awards under Best Choreography (K Siva Shankar) and Best Special Effects categories. The film was undoubtedly a game-changer for the two lead actors, which catapulted them into superstardom.
Vikramarkudu
Ravi Teja-starrer Vikramarkudu made remarkable business at the box office coupled with critical acclaim. The action film follows a cop who is on a mission to take down a corrupt politician, who is known for his atrocities. The Rajamouli directorial has Anushka Shetty in the lead too. The helmer is often credited for giving the diva her first big break. Quick Trivia: The film was remade in multiple languages including Hindi (Rowdy Rathore starring Akshay Kumar).