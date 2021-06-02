Rajamouli To Collaborate With A Hollywood Production House For Mahesh Babu Starrer?

After a long hiatus, SS Rajamouli's project with Mahesh Babu has yet again made headlines. Though the director had confirmed his next with the superstar in April 2020, nothing much was revealed about the film then. Let us tell you that the film is expected to go on floors after Rajamouli completes his magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

As of now, looks like the director has gradually commenced prepping for the Mahesh Babu-starrer as we hear that he is all set to collaborate with a Hollywood production house for his upcoming film. Apparently, during his recent interview, Rajamouli's father and veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad confirmed the news of the director joining hands with a Hollywood production house for an Indian film, which will be made with international standards.

Mahesh Babu's Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts, Sponsors COVID-19 Vaccination Drive In Andhra Pradesh's Burripalem

Notably, though the writer didn't reveal much about the project, his statement has created quite a buzz on social media leaving many curious and excited at the same time. Interestingly, a few are also speculating that Prasad was in fact talking about Mahesh-Rajamouli's film, which they believe will be officially announced in the days to come. The highly anticipated project will be backed by KL Narayana under the banner Durga Arts.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: THIS Sandalwood Actor Might Play Villain In The Mahesh Babu Starrer!

Well, talking about their upcoming projects, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Trivikram Srinivas' #SSMB28. Sarkaru Vaari Paata also featuring Keerthy Suresh will hit the theatres on January 2022 coinciding with Sankranti. On the other hand, RRR also starring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will have a massive release on October 13, 2021.