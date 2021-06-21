Rakul Preet Singh Has A Sarcastic Reply To Report Of Having No Work In Tollywood

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is all over the news again. All thanks to her recent response to a media report which claimed that the actress has admitted of having no work in the Telugu film industry.

Dismissing the rumour with a sarcastic remark, the actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "I wonder when I said this. Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that I am doing right now then plz help me team #anythingforheadlines." Along with the tweet, the diva also shared the aforementioned report that read, 'Rakul Preet admits no work in Tollywood'.

I wonder when I said this 🙄🤔😂Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that iam doing right now then plz help my team. 😂 🙏🏻😇#anythingforheadlines https://t.co/ACVaTHO4XO — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 20, 2021

Well, with Rakul's reply going viral, several netizens have also expressed support to the actress by sharing her tweet.

Rakul Preet On Playing Condom Tester In Her Next Film: Important To Highlight Some Issues In Light-Hearted Way

Check Twitter Review: Nithiin-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Gets Green Signal From The Audience

Let us tell you that the actress was previously seen in Check (2021) alongside Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier. The film directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti turned out to be an average hit when released in theatres.

Rakul will next be seen in Krish Jagarlamudi's yet-to-be-titled Telugu film. She also has a slew of interesting Bollywood projects in her kitty including Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack featuring John Abraham, Ajay Devgn's Mayday also starring Ajay and Amitabh Bachchan and Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Manisha Koirala.

Notably, her highly anticipated film Sardar Ka Grandson also starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta was released on Netflix recently. Apart from Telugu and Hindi, Rakul also has Tamil projects including Ayalaan opposite Sivakartikeyan and Shankar's Indian 2 also featuring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.