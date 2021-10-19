Ram Charan And Prashanth Neel To Unite For A Big Project? Mega Power Star Clarifies!

Of late a lot is being speculated about Ram Charan's association with KGF director Prashanth Neel, courtesy set of pictures shared by the actor on his social media handles recently. Apparently, the Mega Power Star and Chiranjeevi had hosted dinner for the director at their residence in Hyderabad on October 15.

Charan had also shared a picture with the director and RRR producer DVV Danayya, which yet again fuelled the rumour mills. Though grapevine suggested that an announcement about their big collaboration is on the way, seems like nothing has been materialized so far. Yes, you read that right! According to reports, the actor has now quashed all the rumours about his possible collaboration with the KGF director during a recent media interaction, wherein he declared that it was just a dinner get-together. He further added that he will happily announce if they are ever teaming up for a project.

In the post shared on October 15, Ram Charan wrote, "A warm evening with memorable conversation. Was a pleasure having you over @prashanth_neel @DVVMovies."

A warm evening with memorable conversation. Was a pleasure having you over @prashanth_neel 🤗 @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/ThPZ2wQY4q — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 15, 2021

On the other hand, expressing his gladness over the meet up, Neel had tweeted, "Met a legend, and another in the making. Thank you @AlwaysRamCharan for hosting us, had a wonderful evening. Meeting chireenjavi garu @KchiruTweets was a childhood dream come true! @DVVMovies."

Met a legend, and another in the making. Thank you @AlwaysRamCharan for hosting us, had a wonderful evening. Meeting chireenjavi garu @KChiruTweets was a childhood dream come true!@DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/9MXSvcnX29 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 15, 2021

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently awaiting the release of his period drama RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will release on January 7 next year. His highly anticipated film Acharya with Megastar Chiranjeevi will hit the theatres on February 4. The actor also has #RC15 and #RC16 with Shankar and Gowtam Tinnanuri respectively.

Prashanth Neel has KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar in the pipeline. He is also penning a story for Sri Murali's Bagheera.