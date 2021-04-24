Ram Charan And Sukumar To Reunite For A Project; Rangasthalam 2 On Cards?

Tollywood's Mega Power Star Ram Charan is currently super busy with his forthcoming films. The actor has a slew of big projects in his kitty including Rajamouli's RRR, Koratala Siva's Acharya and Kollywood director Shankar's #RC15, which are under different stages of production.

Though he was recently shooting for RRR and Acharya simultaneously, the recent report suggests that the actor has gone into isolation after his vanity van driver passed away owing to COVID-19 complications. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Well now, what has deviated the attention of the actor's fans and followers is the latest rumour in town about his yet another film. If reports are to be believed, the official announcement of his next with director Sukumar will be made very soon.

Despite having no confirmation regarding the big project, grapevine suggests that the film will be a sequel to the duo's rural drama Rangasthalam. Going by the reports, Samantha Akkineni who played village belle Ramalakshmi in the film, will return in the second instalment.

For the unversed, the 2018 film was a major hit and also garnered several accolades post its release, including the 2019 National Film Award for Best Audiography (MR Ramakrishna). Well, as the rumour about the sequel to Rangasthalam goes viral on social media, fans have their fingers crossed as they expect a surprise announcement in the days to come.

Reportedly, the film will go on floors after the duo is done with their current commitments, including Ram Charan's RRR, Acharya and #RC15. Also, Sukumar is busy with a massive project with Allu Arjun titled Pushpa and another project with Vijay Deverakonda. Talking about his production ventures under the Sukumar Writings banner, after the tremendous success of Uppena, the director will be backing a yet-to-be-titled film of Kartikeya Gummakonda.