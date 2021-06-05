Ram Charan Appreciates Fans For The COVID-19 Relief Work: “Thank You All For Your Unconditional Efforts”

Ram Charan and his fans are highly active with the COVID-19 relief works amidst the second wave of the pandemic. The RRR actor recently took to his official social media pages and appreciated the relief works by his fans, with a special post. Ram Charan also thanked his fans for all the unconditional efforts.

Read Ram Charan's social media post here:

"I have been closely watching fans step up and strive hard to give back to the society during the Covid-19 pandemic. From being the first to react to distress calls to taking various initiatives, you all did it with great devotion. I would like to sincerely appreciate each and everyone of you for going above and beyond to help people in need. Thank you for all your unconditional efforts. (sic)"

To the unversed, Ram Charan, along with his father megastar Chiranjeevi, had set up an oxygen plant, and distributed oxygen cylinders to the needy, across the Telugu states. The father-son duo has been receiving appreciation from the public for kickstarting a noble mission, amidst these tough times.

Coming to his acting career, Ram Charan will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming period drama RRR. The much-awaited period action drama marks the popular actor's second collaboration with the hitmaker, SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie, which features Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. RRR will mark the Telugu cinema debut of the popular Bollywood stars, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Ram Charan is also a part of the upcoming Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. The movie, which is said to be a complete mass entertainer, will have the actor in a special appearance. After finishing the current commitments, Ram Charan will kickstart the shooting of his 15th project, which is directed by the master craftsman Shankar.