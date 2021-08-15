Ram Charan Is The First Guest Of Jr. NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu; Promo Is Out!

Jr NTR, the popular actor is all set to return to television with the popular quiz show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The highly anticipated show, which is the Telugu adaptation of Kaun Banega Crorepati, is all set to premiere on August 22, Sunday. Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR co-star is the first guest of the Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

On Sunday (August 15, 2021), Jr NTR took to his official social media handles and shared the promo of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, which features Ram Charan as the first guest. "As we gear up to bring #EMK into your homes from this 22nd, here is a sneak peek of the curtain raiser episode featuring my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. We hope you will have as much fun watching as we had shooting," wrote Tarak in his post.

As we gear up to bring #EMK into your homes from this 22nd, here is a sneak peek of the curtain raiser episode featuring my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. We hope you will have as much fun watching as we had shooting.https://t.co/tNMgirz6Wi@GeminiTV — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 15, 2021

Ram Charan, on the other hand, retweeted Jr NTR's post and wrote: "My brother @tarak9999, loved being your guest for #EMK! Hope you all have as much fun watching it as we did shooting!"

From the promo which has been going viral on social media, it is evident that the premiere episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is going to be a perfect treat for the audiences. Ram Charan and Jr NTR have set the screen on fire with their exceptional camaraderie in the promo, which has totally raised the expectations over the premiere episode of EMK.

Bheemla Nayak First Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan's Ferocious Avatar Sets Social Media On Fire

Independence Day 2021: Marakkar To Major, Upcoming Patriotic South Indian Films We Can't Wait To Watch!

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are sharing the screen for the first time in their careers, in the upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a period drama, will feature Ram Charan in the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Jr NTR, on the other hand, is appearing in the role of Komaram Bheem. RRR is slated to hit the theatres by the end of 2021.