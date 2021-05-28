Ram Charan Lauds Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust; Shares Emotional Video Of A Man Thanking His Team

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan can't stop praising his Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust team, that has been working day and night to save the lives of people amid the second wave of COVID-19 across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Mega Power Star today (May 28) took to his social media handle to applaud his team in Anantapur for their heartfelt effort and making the recently launched oxygen bank mission a huge success. Tweeting, "Team Anantapur your kindness is appreciated!", the star also shared a video from the trust's official Twitter handle which showed a person thanking Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and their entire team for saving his mother's life by providing oxygen cylinder on time.

Chiranjeevi Sets Up Oxygen Banks For COVID-19 Patients In Telugu States

Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Makers To Announce New Release Date Soon

In the 1-minute-14-second video, the team can be seen delivering an oxygen cylinder to the person's house and giving him a demo of how it works. Thanking the organization and the two superstars, the man shared in Telugu which can be loosely translated as, "As soon as I got to know about Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust's Oxygen Bank, I reached out to them for help. The team immediately came to our rescue with the cylinder and assembled it for us. I can't thank Chiranjeevi garu and Ram Charan garu for taking up this noble initiative and helping us out. I want to convey my heartfelt thanks to our district in charge of the bank, P Bhavani Ravi Kumar and his team for their efforts. Their help is unforgettable." The emotional video also showed his ailing mother.

For the uninitiated, Chiranjeevi had launched oxygen banks on May 26 in districts including Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur, Guntur, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Srikakulam and Telangana's Khammam and Karimnagar. The trust is also providing oxygen concentrators to patients. Reportedly, Ram Charan is overseeing the functioning of the banks.