Ram Charan Opens Up About His Role In Acharya: It Is Not A Cameo But A Full Fledged Role

After a much delay owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of Chiranjeevi's Acharya are all set to release the teaser of the film. The massive teaser will be released on January 29, 2021, at 4.05 pm. Confirming the news, director Koratala Siva had recently tweeted, "Dear @KchiruTweets sir, The Doors to Dharmasthali will open on 29th Jan at 4:05 PM :)."

With only a few hours to go for the trailer, fans and followers of the Megastar are expecting the release date announcement of the film.

On the other hand, after several speculations about Mega Powerstar's screen timing in Acharya, the actor himself has now cleared the air about his role as Sidha. During a recent media interaction, the 35-year-old actor revealed that he will be playing a full-fledged role rather than a cameo. He was quoted as saying, "It will be an absolute honor for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo, but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

Well, both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are the favourites of the Telugu audience, and their collaboration in Acharya is indeed going to be a grand affair in the history of Tollywood. Interestingly, the movie marks the third collaboration of the father-son duo after Magadheera (2009) and Bruce Lee- The Fighter (2015).

Coming back to Acharya, the film backed jointly by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, marks the 152nd venture of the Megastar. If reports have anything to go by, Pooja Hegde will play a village belle opposite Ram Charan in the film. On the other hand, south diva Kajal Aggarwal and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood have been roped in for Acharya. With music composed by Mani Sharma, the film is expected to hit the theatres in Summer 2021.

