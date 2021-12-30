Ram Charan Reveals He Wasn’t The First Choice For Acharya, Says His Inclusion Means A Lot To His Mother & Fans

Just like his legion of fans, Ram Charan is eagerly awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Jr NTR. Based on a fictional story woven around two real Indian freedom fighters in the 1920s- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, the period drama is set to arrive in cinemas on January 7 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Ahead of its release, Ram Charan and other members of team RRR, including Tarak and Rajamouli have been promoting the film in full swing in various parts of the country.

Soon after RRR's grand release, he will be diverting his attention to another upcoming film Acharya, wherein he will be seen sharing screen space with his father Megastar Chiranjeevi. Well, after a short hiatus, the film is back in news, and it is all thanks to the leading man, who recently spilled the beans on his casting in the Koratala Siva directorial. During his interaction with Bollywood Life, Ram Charan revealed that his casting was a mere coincidence and was not pre-planned.

He was quoted as saying by the entertainment tabloid, "I mean it was not my decision. Yes, I'm a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices.. like someone from outside the family of course."

Sharing how he came on board and how Rajamouli gave him time off the sets of RRR to shoot Acharya, Charan said, "However, our director Koratala Siva sir had decided somehow, one day, to call me and say, "I know you're working on RRR, I know we cannot ask Rajamouli sir for time out from RRR for our film (Acharya) but I'm not able to think beyond you in terms of the script requirement, the script comfort to have me in it. So the script demanded it. Not like we both (Chiranjeevi and Charan) decided.. 'come on, let's make a movie together'. I think the director and the script demanded it and Rajamouli sir gave the time off the sets for my film (Acharya) and it meant a lot. More than for me, it meant a lot to my mother, the fans and the script that I came into the project."

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood, Acharya will release on February 4, 2022.