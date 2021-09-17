Ram Charan Signs A Massive Deal With Disney+ Hotstar!

Mega
Power
Star
Ram
Charan
is
not
just
ruling
his
fans' hearts
but
also
the
charts
with
back-to-back
magnum
opus
films
to
his
name.
With
his
active
presence
on
social
media,
netizens
are
happy
that
they
get
a
glimpse
of
the
star
often
off
late.
It
is
quite
known
that
Ram
Charan
is
a
private
person
and
takes
up
projects
and
advertisements
only
after
due
diligence.
A
little
birdie
whispered
that
he
has
been
closing
a
lot
of
deals
with
brands
and
one
such
latest
commercial
with
Disney+
Hotstar
was
closed
for
a
whopping
amount,
between
Rs
5-7
crore
per
year.
With
RRR,
Acharya
and
#RC15
round
the
corner,
Ram
Charan
has
become
the
most
sought-after
star
for
movies
and
advertisements.
A
lot
of
people
are
chasing
after
him
to
be
the
face
of
their
brands.
Fans
too
seem
riveted
to
see
him
often
both
on
big
and
small
screens.