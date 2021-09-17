    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ram Charan Signs A Massive Deal With Disney+ Hotstar!

      By
      |

      Mega Power Star Ram Charan is not just ruling his fans' hearts but also the charts with back-to-back magnum opus films to his name. With his active presence on social media, netizens are happy that they get a glimpse of the star often off late. It is quite known that Ram Charan is a private person and takes up projects and advertisements only after due diligence.

      Ram Charan

      A little birdie whispered that he has been closing a lot of deals with brands and one such latest commercial with Disney+ Hotstar was closed for a whopping amount, between Rs 5-7 crore per year.

      Maestro Review: Tamannaah Bhatia-Nithiin-Nabha Natesh Starrer Stays True To The Original!Maestro Review: Tamannaah Bhatia-Nithiin-Nabha Natesh Starrer Stays True To The Original!

      Maestro Twitter Review: Did Nithiin-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Live Up To The Hype?Maestro Twitter Review: Did Nithiin-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Live Up To The Hype?

      With RRR, Acharya and #RC15 round the corner, Ram Charan has become the most sought-after star for movies and advertisements. A lot of people are chasing after him to be the face of their brands. Fans too seem riveted to see him often both on big and small screens.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 13:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 17, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X