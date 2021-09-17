Ram Charan Signs A Massive Deal With Disney+ Hotstar!

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is not just ruling his fans' hearts but also the charts with back-to-back magnum opus films to his name. With his active presence on social media, netizens are happy that they get a glimpse of the star often off late. It is quite known that Ram Charan is a private person and takes up projects and advertisements only after due diligence.

A little birdie whispered that he has been closing a lot of deals with brands and one such latest commercial with Disney+ Hotstar was closed for a whopping amount, between Rs 5-7 crore per year.

With RRR, Acharya and #RC15 round the corner, Ram Charan has become the most sought-after star for movies and advertisements. A lot of people are chasing after him to be the face of their brands. Fans too seem riveted to see him often both on big and small screens.