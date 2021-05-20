Ram Charan Wishes His RRR Co-Star Jr NTR On His Birthday; See The Sweet Post

Tollywood's Tarak Jr NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday today (May 20). On his special day, his upcoming film RRR's entire team took to their social media handles to wish the superstar with a surprise poster. However, what grabbed major attention of the netizens is his co-star and good friend Ram Charan's special birthday wish.

The Mega Power Star took to his Twitter handle to share the poster featuring Jr NTR as the fierce legendary freedom fighter Komaram Bheem with a thoughtful wish that read, "Meet my dearest @jrntr as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie. He's a rebel with a cause. Happy Birthday brother."

Well, fans have been loving the duo's camaraderie off-screen and the latest tweet of Ram Charan has indeed thrilled many. On the other hand, the actors' Twitter banter during special occasions have always garnered the attention of Twitterati. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday (March 27), Jr NTR had shared an endearing picture of the duo from the sets of RRR. Penning that he would cherish the moments they have spent while working together, Tarak had tweeted, "This year is going to be remarkable for us. Will always cherish the moments spent with you my brother. Many Happy Returns @alwaysramcharan."

Also Read: Prashanth Neel Confirms Collaboration With Jr NTR For NTR 31; Post Goes Viral!

Well, fans are super excited as they will soon get to see the duo sharing screen space in the highly anticipated film RRR, helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in key role, the film will revolve around the story of legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is slated to release on October 13, 2021. Notably, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of the film.

Also Read: RRR: Komaram Bheem Poster Featuring An Intense And Fierce Jr NTR Is Out!

On a related note, Jr NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva's #NTR30 and Prashanth Neel's #NTR31. Ram Charan is a part of Koratala Siva's current project Acharya and Kollywood director Shankar's #RC15.