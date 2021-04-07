Ram Gopal Varma Birthday Special: 5 Quotes Of RGV That Are Also Relatable In Today’s Time

Quote 1

"I am born every morning and I die every night because I don't care what happened yesterday and I don't know what will happen tomorrow, so I just live the moment."

Quote 2

"Life for me is all about feelings and thoughts. And the body is just an outside entity. My body dies but my thoughts won't."

Quote 3

"We are scared of unknown more than known no matter how powerful the known is. And death is the most unknown. It just terrifies you."

Quote 4

"If something doesn't work, people will say ‘we told you so', and if it works, they will come up with a new theory and will conveniently forget what they had said earlier."

Quote 5

"I don't think I take risks. People think I do, but I don't. In fact, I think conventional formula filmmakers take more risks than me."