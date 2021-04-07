Ram Gopal Varma Birthday Special: 5 Quotes Of RGV That Are Also Relatable In Today’s Time
Popular Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turned 59 today (April 7, 2021), and on this special day, the actor will be celebrating his birthday with close friends. On his 59th birthday, RGV informed fans that he might be making a film on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Well, Ramu's statement indeed created curiosity amongst the masses, as the filmmaker is known for creating hard-hitting content on the big screen.
Ram Gopal Varma is known for his honest yet controversial statements during media interactions and on social media. The filmmaker always shares his opinion over various things that happen in society. Well, for his statements, RGV often gets trapped into controversies, but some of his quotes are quite relatable in today's time. Hence, on the occasion of Ram Gopal Varma's 59th birthday, let's have a look at 5 quotes of the D-Company director.
Quote 1
"I am born every morning and I die every night because I don't care what happened yesterday and I don't know what will happen tomorrow, so I just live the moment."
Quote 2
"Life for me is all about feelings and thoughts. And the body is just an outside entity. My body dies but my thoughts won't."
Quote 3
"We are scared of unknown more than known no matter how powerful the known is. And death is the most unknown. It just terrifies you."
Quote 4
"If something doesn't work, people will say ‘we told you so', and if it works, they will come up with a new theory and will conveniently forget what they had said earlier."
Quote 5
"I don't think I take risks. People think I do, but I don't. In fact, I think conventional formula filmmakers take more risks than me."
Filmibeat wishes Ram Gopal Varma a happy birthday!
Also Read : Ram Gopal Varma Says He Might Make A Film On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case
Also Read : BIG REVEAL: Has Ram Gopal Varma Met Dawood Ibrahim In Real Life? EXCLUSIVE