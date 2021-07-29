    For Quick Alerts
      Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Sumanth's Second Wedding; Asks If The Actor Hasn't Learnt His Lesson

      Tollywood actor Sumanth, who was previously seen in the 2021 neo-noir thriller Kapatadhaari is all set to tie the knot for the second time. Reportedly, the eldest grandson of late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao will be getting hitched to his long-time girlfriend Pavithra.

      Though the handsome actor has not yet opened up about the wedding, an invitation card has already made its way to social media. According to various reports, the duo has only invited close family and friends for their big day.

      Well, this will mark Sumanth's second wedding. He got married to actress Keerthi Reddy in 2004, however, the duo decided to part ways after two years of their wedlock. As the fancy invitation card with the acronym SP goes viral, what has garnered a great deal of attention is Ram Gopal Varma's 'heartfelt' advice for his Prema Katha actor.

      Taking to his Twitter handle, RGV wrote in Telugu that Sumanth should not commit the same mistake for the second time. Asking if he hasn't learnt his lessons, the acclaimed director further urged the actor and his would-be to call off the wedding. RGV, who has time and again sarcastically expressed his disgust over the concept of wedding, added that Pavithra should not spoil her life. He concluded the tweet by sharing that it is no one's mistake as the system itself is wretched.

      For the unversed, Sumanth made his acting debut with RGV's 1999 film Prema Katha that starred Antara Mali as the female lead.

      With respect to Sumanth's upcoming work, he is currently awaiting the release of Anaganaga Oka Rowdy written and directed by Manu Yagnaa. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also features Dhanraj Madhunandan, Mirchi Kiran, Manoj Nandam and Kalyan Vittapu.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 17:40 [IST]
      X