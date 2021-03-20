Ram Gopal Varma’s D Company Postponed Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Ram Gopal Varma's most-ambitious project D Company, which was all set to release in theatres on March 26, 2021, has been postponed. The makers of the RGV directorial took to this decision because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in India. The director took to Twitter and informed about the same.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Due to the sudden severe covid rise in many parts of the country and also amid continuous news of new lockdowns, we at SPARK decided to postpone the release of D COMPANY ..A new date will be announced ASAP #DCompany @SparkSagar1." (sic)

The new release date of D Company will be revealed soon, and till then, fans can do nothing but wait for the epic underworld drama. Talking about D Company, the film is reportedly based on Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his life. The film stars Ashwat Kanth in the lead role while Rudr Kanth as Dawood's elder brother Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Ram Gopal Varma revealed that the characters of D Company became legendary with time. According to the Satya director, the film is not only about Dawood but also about other people who lived and died under its shadows.

RGV has made D Company for the pan-India audience as it will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Let's wait for the new release date of the gangster-drama.

Also Read : BIG REVEAL: Has Ram Gopal Varma Met Dawood Ibrahim In Real Life? EXCLUSIVE

Also Read : Ram Gopal Varma Launches His Dream Project D Company's Teaser