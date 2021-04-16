Ram Gopal Varma Says He Can't Make A Film With Pawan Kalyan Due To THIS Reason!

Netizens especially Twitterati are not new to Ram Gopal Varma's tongue-in-cheek comments about Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Taking a jibe at him, the renowned director has even directed a satire film on the actor's political journey, which indeed grabbed eyeballs. For the unversed, the film Power Star was released on his OTT platform RGV World Theatre on July 25, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown.

Well now, Varma has yet again made headlines for his statement regarding the Vakeel Saab actor. During a media interaction, the director stated that he likes Kalyan personally, however, he doesn't watch a lot of his movies. RNNEWHUB quoted him as saying, "Personally, I like Pawan Kalyan a lot, not when it comes to films. I do not watch a lot of Pawan films. I have not seen Vakeel Saab. But the trailer looks good."

Revealing that he can't make movies with Pawan Kalyan because he is into art movies, Ram Gopal Varma went on to say, "I can't make movies that would give justice to Pawan's picture, heroism, fan following and expectations of his followers. I make art movies than commercial films that present heroism. If I make a film with such a hero..it isn't for them, it isn't good for the film. Besides, I'm not involved in making commercial movies."

Let us tell you that whenever Ram Gopal Varma comments on Power Star, the actor has always maintained silence. Having said that, Pawan Kalyan fans who have been very vocal, have time and again expressed their ire against the director through their comments on social media. Notably, a few youngsters who claimed to be Pawan fans, reportedly attacked the director's office after he had announced his parody film Power Star.

On the work front, RGV is presently waiting for the release of his next Deyyam featuring Rajasekhar and Swathi Deekshith. On the other hand, Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab which released on April 9, is running successfully in cinemas.

