Ram Gopal Varma Takes A Jibe At MAA Association, Says ‘They Are Actually A Circus’

Acclaimed director Ram Gopal Varma in his latest tweet took a dig at MAA (Movie Artistes Association) as he called the trade body a circus.

The helmer who is not new to controversies and jibes tweeted, "Cine"MAA"people proved to the audience, that they are actually a CIRCUS ."

Cine”MAA”people proved to the audience, that they are actually a CIRCUS 😳😳😳😳 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 16, 2021

Though RGV didn't particularly mention names of the newly elected members in his tweet, actor Manoj Manchu (son of veteran star Mohan Babu and brother of the newly elected MAA president Vishnu Manchu), responded to the remark by belittling the director. "And you are the Ring Master sir", he tweeted.

Though it is not known whether RGV was referring to Manoj Manchu or any other member of the MAA association, he also shared a set of cryptic tweets about intellectuals and fools, hours after his 'circus' tweet went viral. In one of the tweets he wrote, "Intellectuals are bigger fools than fools because they do not realize that world is full of fools who cannot understand intelligence and that's the reason why fools become more successful than intellectuals."

In the second tweet he went on to say, "Many Intellectuals often wonder why fools are more successful, and that's actually because the intellectuals are the real fools who don't realize they are fools and hence can't understand the intellectuals ...if u dint understand the above u are a fool."

Well, with his tweets taking the internet by storm and irking people close to the newly elected president, it is to be seen if Vishnu Manchu reacts to RGV's remarks or not.

Movie Artistes Association election became the talk of the town after the poll and campaign created a commotion and also paved way for debates. Prakash Raj and his other panel members had even resigned from their respective posts in protest after expressing doubt about the legitimacy of the recent election.