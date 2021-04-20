Ram Navami 2021: Upcoming Mythological Films Down South To Look Forward To

Adipurush

This Prabhas-starrer is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Directed by Om Raut, the mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana also features Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Interestingly, the Rebel Star will be playing the role of Lord Rama in the epic drama. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

Shakuntalam

Directed by Gunasekhar, Shakuntalam will have south diva Samantha Akkineni playing the lead role as Shakuntala. The film based on the Sanksrit play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and Athaparva of the Hindu epic Mahabharata is touted to be a pan-India mythological film. The shoot of the film also starring Malayalam actor Dev Mohan, has already begun in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. Reportedly, the film will revolve around the love story of Shakuntala and Dushyanta.

Mahavir Karna

Written and directed by RS Vimal, Mahavir Karna features Chiyaan Vikram in the titular role. The mythological film based on Karna, the unapologetic warrior from the Indian epic Mahabharata was first announced in 2018. Made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam along with dubbed versions in other languages. Notably, Suresh Gopi will play Duryodhana in the film.

Prithviraj-Gokulraj’s Film

Mollywood's versatile actor Prithviraj will be seen playing a mythical character from Kerala in the yet-to-be-titled film directed by Gokulraj. Completely based on a mythical story, the project also marks India's first film to be completely shot using Virtual Production tools. Though the release date is yet to be confirmed, the yet-to-be-titled film will reportedly release in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil.