Ram Pothineni Pens A Heartfelt Eulogy For His Grandfather; ‘You’ve Always Had The Heart Of A King’

Just recently, reports were rife about the death of popular actor Ram Pothineni's grandfather Pothineni Subba Rao. Though the reason behind his unfortunate death is not known or revealed by the family members, the young actor on Tuesday (May 18) took to his social media handle to pay tribute to his grandfather.

Sharing a throwback picture of Subba Rao, Ram penned a heartfelt eulogy wherein he revealed the life of his grandfather and important lessons taught by him, which the young actor would cherish for a lifetime.

From humble beginnings of a lorry driver in Vijayawada sleeping with lorry tires under your bed to providing & caring for your family,you’ve always had the heart of a King.



You’ve shown us that richness comes not from what’s in your pocket but from what lies in your heart.

Remembering his dearest Tatagaru's (grandfather) humble beginnings as a lorry driver, Ram Pothineni wrote, "From humble beginnings of a lorry driver in Vijayawada sleeping with lorry tires under your bed to providing & caring for your family, you've always had the heart of a King. You've shown us that richness comes not from what's in your pocket but from what lies in your heart." In yet another emotional tweet, the iSmart Shankar star thanked his grandfather for dreaming big for his children and making them what they are today.

Well, upon hearing the shocking news, several fans and well-wishers of Ram Pothineni took to their social media handles to offer condolences to the family of the departed.

On the work front, the actor was previously seen in Kishore Tirumala's Red also featuring Nivetha Pethuraj and Malavika Sharma. The dashing actor is next gearing up to join hands with Uppena fame Krithi Shetty for a bilingual film helmed by N Lingusamy. Tentatively titled #ProductionNo6, the film is backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen.