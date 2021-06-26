Ram Pothineni’s #RAPO19 In Trouble?

Just recently, Ram Pothineni's next with Kollywood director N Lingusamy was announced. The project tentatively titled #RAPO19 will be backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Well, as fans await an update of the film, what has grabbed major attention is the latest news about the film's director landing in trouble. According to reports, renowned producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green has filed a complaint against Lingusamy for not directing a film under their banner despite taking a huge paycheck in advance, and joining hands with the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner for Ram Pothineni's film. Reportedly, the complaint has been filed with the Telugu Producers Council, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce.

Notably, Raja during his interaction with a leading entertainment tabloid, has stated that Lingusamy can work for his Telugu project once the director is done with his current commitments with Studio Green. Well, with the news now taking the internet by storm, many are juxtaposing the event with Shankar-Lyca Productions' legal battle over Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Another section of social media users is also speculating that #RAPO19 might get shelved if the issue is not solved amicably.

Talking about Ram Pothineni's film, the bilingual project will have Uppena fame Krithi Shetty as the leading lady. Presented by Pawan Kumar, the film was announced on February 18 this year.

Best known for Tamil films like Paiyaa (2010), Bheemaa (2008), Sandakozhi (2005), Run (2002), and Aanandham (2001), N Lingusamy previously directed Vishal-Keerthy Suresh's Sandakozhi 2 that released in 2018. On the other hand, Ram Pothineni was last seen in the 2021 film Red directed by Kishore Tirumala. Backed by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies, the film had the young hero playing a double role.