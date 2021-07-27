Ramayana: Is Mahesh Babu A Part Of Madhu Mantena’s Next?

Madhu Mantena's ambitious project Ramayana helmed by the ace director Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar has created a lot of hype amongst the audience in regards to massiveness and the castings of the project. The film is collectively bankrolled by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra.

A lot of speculations have surfaced on Mahesh Babu being approached for the film, and being casted for the magnum opus, which is completely baseless, The makers will be unveiling a power-packed cast on Diwali.

Source close to the project shares, "The makers of Ramayana are still in the development stage of the project. Therefore, rumours around Mahesh Babu or any other actor even being approached for the project are baseless. The close friendship Madhu Mantena shares with these actors could be leading to all this confusion and media reports."

The source further adds, "The makers have some big names in mind for this massive production and are planning to announce the film with its cast on Diwali this year."

This update will leave the audience waiting with bated breath for Diwali to witness what cinematic surprise have the makers planned for the film. The film will be going on floors in early 2022. Alongside Ramayana, Madhu Mantena is also creating a Mahabharata universe with Deepika Padukone from Draupadi'a point of view.