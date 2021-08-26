Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh & Other Tollywood Celebs Summoned By Enforcement Directorate: Reports

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly summoned 12 Tollywood celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannadh in connection with a four-year-old drug case. Reportedly, the agency has taken over a case filed in Telangana in 2017 in connection with a high-end drug racket.

According to reports, the financial investigation agency had also questioned Charmme Kaur and Mumaith Khan among others. India Today's latest report claims that Jagannadh and Rakul appeared before the ED on August 31 and September 6 respectively. On the other hand, Rana and Ravi were asked to appear on September 8 and 9 respectively. The actors and directors have been reportedly summoned as witnesses in the case.

Earlier in 2017, the celebrities were questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Though the team had collected hair follicle and nail samples of more than 60 suspects, no charge sheet was filed against any celebrity from the film industry.

On a related note, recently the Bengaluru Police investigating the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry on August 24 revealed that actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's hair follicle drug test reports have turned positive. The duo, along with 14 others were named on an FIR in 2020, registered by the CCB, accusing them of procuring, consuming and distributing banned drugs at high-end events.