Rana Daggubati To Play Pivotal Role In Venkatesh Daggubati Starrer Drushyam 2?

As we all know, Venkatesh Daggubati recently commenced shooting for the Telugu remake of Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2. Notably, the film is being helmed by Jeethu Joseph, who also directed the original. Ever since the makers announced Drushyam 2, fans can't keep calm to know more updates about the project. Amidst all, the latest report about Drushyam 2 might excite you.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that Rana Daggubati will be seen playing a pivotal role in Drushyam 2. A source close to the development informed the portal that the makers approached the Baahubali star to reprise Murali Gopy's role. Interestingly, he is expected to join the sets by the end of this month. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Rana also said to have attended the puja ceremony of Drushyam 2 which was held in Hyderabad.

For the unversed, Venkatesh Daggubati has played the lead role in the first part of Drushyam (2014). It was directed by Supriya, and it exceedingly well at the box office. Meanwhile, the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2 also features Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan, Meena, Asha Sarath, Esther Anil and others in key roles.

Talking about Rana Daggubati's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in trilingual film Aranya (Telugu), Kaadan (Tamil) and Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi). Rana will also be sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi in Virata Parvam. A few days ago, the actor confirmed that he will be the part of Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

