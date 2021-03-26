Rang De Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh Starrer Registers An Impressive Opening

Post the release of Nithiin's Rang De, fans and followers of the actor have been flooding the internet with congratulatory messages for the whole team. The film helmed by Mr Majnu director Venky Atluri graced the theatres yesterday (March 26). Let us tell you that the romantic-comedy-drama has been released along with Rana Daggubati's multilingual flick Aranya.

Well, as expected, Rang De has been able to garner huge attention of the audience. The light-hearted storyline, impressive chemistry between Nithiin and National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, songs and cinematography doused in vibrant colours are some of the many highlights of the film. Though rom-com is best known as a routine theme, the director's quirky yet subtle way of storytelling has turned the film into a unique one.

Talking about the film's business, Rang De has collected a total of Rs 5 crore on its first day of theatrical release in India. Well, with a positive response coming in, the fans of the lead actors are hoping that the film collects more moolah at the box office in the days to come.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments, Rang De has music composed by Arya 2 fame Devi Sri Prasad. The other technical team members include editor Naveen Nooli and cinematographer PC Sreeram. With the film's story written by Venky Atluri along with P Sathish Chandra, the film stars some incredible character actors including Naresh, Kausalya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Abhinav Gomatam, Suhas and Vineeth.

