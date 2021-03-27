Rang De Day 2 Box Office Collection: Nithiin’s Film Maintains A Steady Run

Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh-starrer Rang De is having an impressive run at the theatres. The film directed by Venky Atluri is a romantic drama, which focuses on two youngsters who have different perspectives about life and relationships.

Rang De opened to a largely positive response at the theatres and collected Rs 4.51 crore (share) from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. A major number came from Nizamabad, where it collected Rs 1.45 crore. On the other hand, the film has racked a whopping Rs 5.26 from the worldwide box office, which is highly noteworthy. Let us tell you that Nithiin's first release post-COVID-19 pandemic, Check had only garnered Rs 3.5 crore on Day 1 in the Telugu states.

Well, on day 2, Rang De has acquired an impressive Rs 4 crore which is a decent figure as per Tollywood standards. With terrific response coming in, the rom-com is expected to weave magic with its collection at the box office. Backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments, Rang De has an ensemble cast that includes Naresh, Kausalya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Abhinav Gomatam, Suhas and Vineeth. With songs composed by Arya 2 music director Devi Sri Prasad, the film has editing carried out by Naveen Nooli. The vibrant and quirky film has been captured through the lens by Pawan Kalyan's Kushi cinematographer PC Sreeram.

On a related note, Rang De was initially planned to hit the screens on January 14, 2021, however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the shoot and therefore the film's release was pushed to March 26.

