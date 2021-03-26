Rang De Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Rang De featuring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. The romantic-comedy-drama that released today (March 26, Friday) in theatres, has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, Rang De revolves around the lives of two youngsters, Arjun (Nithiin) and Anu (Keerthy Suresh), who have different perspectives about relationships. Their unconventional union serves as the crux of the film.

Notably, Rang De is Nithiin's second film to release after the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor's action-entertainer Check also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier was released on February 26, 2021.

Backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments, Rang De features an ensemble cast including Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Abhinav Gomatam, Suhas and Vineeth. The songs of the film including 'Emito Idhi' and 'Bus Stande Bus Stande' composed by popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad have already become chartbusters on music streaming platforms. With lyrics beautifully written by Sri Mani, the film has story scripted by Venky Atluri along with P Sathish Chandra. The technical team of the film includes cinematographer PC Sreeram and editor Naveen Nooli.

Rang De launched on October 8, 2019, was initially planned to be released on January 14, 2021, coinciding with Sankranti, however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release. On a related note, the pre-release event of the film held in Hyderabad was graced by one of Nithiin's closest friends in the industry and director Trivikram Srinivas.

