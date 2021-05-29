Rang De: Keerthy Suresh-Nithiin Starrer To Stream On ZEE5 From THIS Date!

Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin's romantic-comedy drama Rang De which made waves on its release in theatres on March 26, 2021 is now all set to woo the small screen audience. The film directed by Venky Atluri will be streaming online on ZEE5 from June 12, 2021. Announcing the streaming date, ZEE5 tweeted in Telugu which can be loosely translated as, "The highly awaited magical love story Rang De will stream from June 12 only on ZEE5."

Let us tell you that the film received mixed response from the audience upon its release in March. Written jointly by Venky Atluri and P Sathish Chandra, Rang De revolves around the lives of two youngsters, Arjun (Nithiin) and Anu (Keerthy Suresh) who have different perspectives about relationships. Their union with several twists and turns serves as the crux of the film.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments, the film also features Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Abhinav Gomatam, Suhas and Vineeth. On the other hand, the technical team of the film includes renowned faces like music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer PC Sreeram and editor Naveen Nooli. Rang De has beautiful lyrics written by Sri Mani.

Launched on October 8, 2019, the film was initially planned to be released on January 14, 2021 coinciding with the festive occasion of Sankranti, however, the sudden COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed the release.

Notably, Rang De marks both Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh's second film to release post the initial lockdown. The handsome actor's Check co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier was released on February 26, 2021. On the other hand, Keerthy was a part of one of the successful films of the year Jathi Ratnalu in which she appeared in a guest role. Released on March 11, the comedy drama starred Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead roles.