Rang De Twitter Review: Did Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh Starrer Impress The Audience?

After receiving an average response from the public for his previous venture Check, Nithiiin has yet again made it to the headlines for his latest release Rang De. Directed by Venky Atluri, the rom-com has released today (February 26, Friday).

Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed the shoot and therefore the makers were forced to postpone the release date.

Well, after a long wait, the audiences have finally witnessed one of the most talked-about films, which indeed seems to have impressed them with its spell. Also featuring Keerthy Suresh, Rang De has been grabbing eyeballs, thanks to the unique story of the film, soulful songs, comic sequences and sizzling chemistry between the two lead actors. The duo has not only exhibited a good screen presence but has also unfolded many defining moments in the film.

Director Venky deserves a pat on the back for his unconventional storytelling with a twist that easily connects with the audience. However, a few lags and the predictable climax have spoiled the party. Music by renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by PC Sreeram also deserve huge applause. The blend of properly placed songs and colour vibrancy in each sequence has done complete justice to the film and is one of the many reasons that has pulled the audience to the theatres.

Also starring Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Abhinav Gomatam, Suhas, Vineeth and Satyam Rajesh, the rom-com drama is backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the production banner Sithara Entertainments. Naveen Nooli, best known for editing films like Jersey (2019) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) is the editor of Rang De.

Well, as the film garners a positive response from the theatres, let us see what Twitterati have to say about Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh's Rang De.

Cinegoer @RTSpeakz

#RangDe USA premier review -

Good first half

Slow second half

Over-all one time watch

A moderate pleasure to audience

Rating 3/5

𝕽𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖎 @Ravii2512

Below average second half..!! PC Cinematography Ok hand Keerthy good Thumbs up #RangDe

Allu @bunnyfanAA

#RangDe : Good First half With Comedy Scenes & Songs

Avg Second Half, Predictable Plot

DOP, & Song Visuals Are Great

Overall 2/5 Easily One Time Watchable

Inside talkZ @Inside_talkZ

Again confirming you guys

no change ..don't feel worry just go to theaters you'll enjoy the film for sure Thumbs up

#RangDe - 3.25

Mass God Venu Anna @GeT_RiGhT_A1

Blockbuster anta #Rangde .. congratulations Anna

@actor_nithiin

ismart krack @IsmartKrack

Superb first halffff

Comedy ,emotions at perfect balance

@KeerthyOfficial just stole the Show

Nitin is APT

#Rangde

Also Read: Rang De Pre-Release Business: Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh's Film Is Off To A Great Start!

Also Read: Nithiin Reddy Talks About His Dream To Share Screen Space With Pawan Kalyan And Vakeel Saab's Release