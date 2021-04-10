Rang De Worldwide Closing Collection: Despite Good Reviews, Nithiin Starrer Turns Out To Be A Flop

One of the highly hyped films Rang De starring Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin made it to the theatres on March 26, 2021. Though the romantic drama garnered huge attention on its initial days of release, the film took a backseat after a surge in the cases of COVID-19 in the state and also the emergence of fresh releases including Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.

With a pre-release business of Rs 23.9 crore and break-even target of Rs 24.9 crore, Rang De collected a total share of Rs 13.9 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the other hand, the film's worldwide share and total gross now stand at Rs 16.51 crore and Rs 28.8 crore respectively. Notably, the film has incurred a huge loss of Rs 7.99 crore making it another flop to release post the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. It is worth mentioning that the film garnered positive reviews from both critics and netizens alike, however, it miserably failed to bring in the audience to the theatres.

Well, as Rang De completes its box office run, here we bring the closing collection report of the film.

Movie Business: Rs 23.9 crore

Break-Even: Rs 24.9 crore

AP TG Total Share: Rs 13.9 crore

WW Share: Rs 16.51 crore

Total Gross: Rs 28.8 crore

Total Loss: Rs 7.99 crore

Movie Verdict: FLOP

Directed by Venky Atluri and backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments, Rang De also features Naresh, Kausalya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Abhinav Gomatam. The rom-com's technical team includes Arya 2 fame Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer PC Sreeram and editor Naveen Nooli.

