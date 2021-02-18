RAPO 19: Ram Pothineni Teams Up With Director N Lingusamy For His Next!

After the huge success of Red, Ram Pothineni is all set for his next big venture. Tentatively titled #RAPO19, the massive project will be helmed by Kollywood director N Lingusamy, who is known for directing several hit films (Tamil) including Run (2002), Bheema (2008), Anjaan (2014) and Sandakozhi 2 (2018). The bilingual film backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen will have a release in Tamil and Telugu.

Confirming the big news, the official Twitter handle of Srinivasaa Silver Screen reads, "We are thrilled as you are! Happy to bring two forces Energetic @ramsayz and @dirlingusamy for our next! We promise you, it would be worth it! #RaPo19 #SSS6."

Sharing his happiness regarding his collaboration with Ram Pothineni, the director N Lingusamy tweeted, "My Next with @ramsayz brother & #SrinivasaaChitturi sir @SS_Screens."

With the big announcement, fans and followers of the actor are super excited and are waiting for more updates from the film in the days to come.

On a related note, Ram Pothineni's previous venture Red which released on January 14, 2021, ahead of Sankranti, opened to positive response. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and backed by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies, the film has the young hero playing a double role. The film's story revolves around Siddharth and Aditya's (both played by Ram Pothineni) life and their intriguing involvement in a murder mystery.

With music composed by Mani Sharma, the film also features Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma, Amritha Iyer, Sampath Raj, Nassar, Posani Krishna Murali, Satya, RCM Raju and so on.

