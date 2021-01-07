Rashmika Mandanna Brings Home A New Swanky Car; Shares The Picture!

Rashmika Mandanna, the popular actress is now the proud owner of a swanky car. The actress recently bought home a brand new Rangerover SUV which is reportedly worth over Rs. 1 Crore. Rashmika Mandanna revealed the exciting update herself through her official social media pages, by sharing a picture and a special note, recently.

I love you.", wrote Rashmika Mandanna on his Instagram post.

The Pushpa actress's new post has totally won the internet, and the fans and well-wishers are congratulating her for this new step. Rashmika Mandanna's followers have also appreciated how the actress mentioned that she doesn't want to boast about such things, in her post.

Coming to her acting career, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller Pushpa, which features Allu Arjun in the lead role. The beautiful actress is all set to make her Tamil and Bollywood debuts, very soon. Rashmika is making her Tamil debut with the upcoming project Sulthan that features Karthi in the lead role. The actress will make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Mission Majnu.

