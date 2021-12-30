Rashmika Mandanna Pens Down A Heartfelt Note As She Completes 5 Years In Showbiz

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has had a superlative journey in showbiz since she debuted in the Kannada film, Kirik Party in 2016. Recently, the actress took to her social media to pen down a sweet note on her learnings since these past years.

She flashed an infectious smile in the picture, along with she shared the caption, "It's been 5 years of me in the film industry.. like woahhhh how did that happen..

guys..couple of things I've learned all these years-

1- time is flying by too fast make memories each day.. 😄

2- how to be truly genuinely happy from the bottom of the heart .. I am happy.. ✨🌸

3- I've realised nothing in life is easy .. got to always always keep fighting for what you want.. be alert be on your toes be grounded be grateful but always keep fighting ❤️‍🔥

4- but also be patient.. wait be patient.. things will take its place.. it's might be hard and taxing but be patient and calm also. 😄

5- other people always have something to teach you.. so always be open to learn.. you should be able to unlearn and learn many things.. 🥸

6- don't carry emotional baggages physical baggages mental baggages.. Let go! Learn to let go. 🧚🏼‍♀️

7- give time for things in life you want to work out.. example if it's career - give time to that..

if it's love- give time to that..

if it's family- give time to that..

if it's you- give time to yourself..

your time is yours.. so you choose but remember time and flights will never wait for you. 😄😄

8- eats cleaner, sleep better, workout harder, smile bigger, love more openly. ❤️

9. and many more.. I'll keep going on and on.. I'll speak of all of this one day but for now.. these. 💆🏻‍♀️."

Pushpa Day 13 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Fares Well!

Pushpa Director Sukumar Announces Rs 1 Lakh Each For Crew Members After Allu Arjun Film's Success

After taking the South industry by storm with her stunning beauty and brilliant performances, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make an entry into Bollywood. Her recent pan-India outing Pushpa, opposite Allu Arjun, has become a massive success in theatres.

While Rashmika is yet to make her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, she has already bagged her second film, Goodbye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.