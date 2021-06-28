Rashmika Mandanna Reacts On Her Fan Travelling 900 Kms To Meet Her; Says, "I Really Hope To Meet You One Day"

Recently, a star-struck fan of actor Rashmika Mandanna travelled all the way from Telangana to Kodagu in Karnataka, a distance of over 900 km, to meet her but had to return after police convinced him to do so.

When Rashmika got to know about the news, she felt sorry for her fan, and expressed the hope to meet him one day. Taking to her social media, Rashmika shared, "Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don't do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn't get to meet you 🥺 I really really hope to meet you one day ❤️ but for now show me love here.. I'll be happy! 🌸🥰"

Rashmika's tweet won netizens' hearts once again, as her comments section was showered with love from her fans. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and otherwise, from North India as well as South India.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to foray into Hindi Cinema with Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She also has bagged her 2nd Bollywood Film, titled, Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, she also has the Pan-India film, Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun in the pipeline.