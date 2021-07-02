Rashmika Mandanna’s Yet Another 'Dear Diary' Update Awes Netizens!

Rashmika Mandanna who is profoundly known as the National Crush has taken into the habit of sharing her Dear Diary on social media. Starting the month with so many nice things, these updates are the most sought for.

To keep fans updated about her daily routine and counting on all the things she did through the day, Rashmika shared, "Oh Oh Oh my diary 🤦🏻‍♀️ I forgot! 😅

Dear diary, 1/7/21,

- woke up to Aura's scratching and biting and tickling.. 😂

- watched some TV since we didn't have shoot.. and I woke up early unnecessarily.. 😑

- fed Aura her food.. her medicines 🌸

- my team @goldandglittr and @chakrapu.madhu came home.. we chilled a bit.. 🥰

- had two phone call interviews.. ✨

- got ready.. headed to the meeting.. 🌸

- both the meetings went well.. met some really nice people ❤️

- did some dubbing for one of the ad films ✨

- got back home by 8 pm✨

- ate some dinner.. again fed aura her food and meds and

- both of us went to sleeeeppp! 🌸

What a nice day it was yesterday! 🤍✨"

Acharya Release: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Starrer Might Hit Cinemas On THIS Special Occasion!

RRR Director SS Rajamouli Expresses Disappointment Over Delhi Airport Services

Rashmika Mandanna is currently stationed in Mumbai fulfilling all her work commitments. She recently launched an initiative #SpreadingHopes to bring in stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. She is giving away positivity in these tough times by telling stories.

Rashmika will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Recently, she resumed shooting for her second Hindi film Goodbye, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.