Rashmika Mandanna Shifts Into Her New Apartment In Mumbai; Shares Picture Of Her Pet Aura From The House

It's
a
new
beginning
for
National
crush
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
the
actress
recently
shifted
to
her
new
apartment
in
Mumbai,
with
her
pooch,
Aura.
Taking
to
her
social
media,
the
actress
gave
a
glimpse
of
the
house
with
an
adorable
picture
of
Aura,
snuggling
with
her
on
the
couch.
As
for
today,
in
her
Dear
Diary
series,
Rashmika
wrote,
"Dear
diary,
Ahhhh
so
much
happened
today,
I
finally
shifted
to
the
apartment!
had
to
shop
so
many
Ill
things...(
I
am
still
not
done)
(gahhhh
it's
a
never-ending
expense)
aura
was
out
all
day...1
had
to
meet
2
of
my
friends
I
had
to
set
up
the
place..
(Sai
(my
assistant)
helped
me)
Aura
and
I
passed
out
cz
we
were
so
tired."
Rashmika
has
recently
returned
to
Mumbai
to
resume
the
shoot
of
her
Bollywood
film,
Goodbye
co-starring
Amitabh
Bachchan.
The
actress
is
seen
shopping
for
her
new
apartment
in
Mumbai,
since
the
last
couple
of
days.
On
the
professional
front,
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
all
set
to
foray
into
Bollywood
with
Mission
Majnu,
opposite
Sidharth
Malhotra.
She
also
has
a
Pan-India
film,
Pushpa
alongside
Allu
Arjun
in
the
pipeline.