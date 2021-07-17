Rashmika Mandanna Starts Shooting For Pushpa After Wrapping Up Goodbye Schedule

National
crush
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
running
on
a
jam-packed
schedule
with
multiple
films
from
several
industries.
The
actress
recently
jetted
off
to
Hyderabad,
after
wrapping
up
a
schedule
of
Amitabh
Bachchan-starrer
Goodbye
in
Mumbai.
A
source
close
to
the
actress
informs,
"Rashmika
is
running
a
very
choc-o-blocked
schedule
these
days,
with
work
coming
on
to
from
all
industries.
After
Goodbye
schedule
wrap,
Rashmika
has
now
kickstarted
the
shoot
for
her
Pan-India
project,
Pushpa,
co-starring
Allu
Arjun.
They
are
currently
shooting
on
night
schedules,
near
Hyderabad."
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
all
set
to
spread
her
wings
across
all
multiple
language
industries
with
Hindi
films
like
Mission
Majnu,
Goodbye
and
multilingual
film
like
Pushpa.
She
recently
revealed
about
knowing
6
languages,
which
makes
her
a
true-blue
Pan
India
star.
The
Dear
Comrade
actress
is
all
set
to
impress
us
with
newer
pairings
and
co-stars
in
her
upcoming
projects
like
Mission
Majnu
with
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Goodbye
with
Amitabh
Bachchan.
She
also
has
another
Hindi
film
in
the
pipeline
along
with
the
Pan-India
film,
Pushpa.