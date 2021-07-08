Rashmika Mandanna Wanted Her Mumbai House To Exude Homely, Calm And Serene Vibes, Says Interior Designer

The national crush, Rashmika Mandanna has been getting offers from the Hindi cinema and has already signed multiple Bollywood projects before even the release of her first. She had also recently got a house in Mumbai as she would be in the city more considering her upcoming projects.

The interior designer of her house said, "Rashmika was super stoked about her new house in Mumbai as it marks new beginnings for her in the Hindi film industry, and the city of dreams. She wanted the place to exude homely, calm and serene vibes, much like her personality."

She added, "Rashmika being a nature lover we tried to build an oasis for her in bustling Mumbai. We tried to use as many natural elements and materials, with recycled furniture and organic cotton drapes, as Rashmika also resonates with our philosophy of 'Go Local'. We connected from the first time we met and given the pandemic and all challenges she was super chill to work with. This home will always be special."

Rashmika Mandanna is clearly a nature lover who wants homely feels from her Mumbai oasis. And by the looks of it, she is super stoked about her Bollywood projects and her own house in the city marks the first step towards this long journey.

The Dear Comrade actress is all set to impress us with newer pairings and co-stars in her upcoming projects like Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. She also has another Hindi film in the pipeline along with the pan-India film Pushpa.