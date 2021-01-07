Ravi Teja Opts For A New Remuneration Strategy Ahead Of Krack’s Release!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to shake the box office with his highly awaited film Krack. The action-entertainer directed by Gopichand Malineni is releasing on January 9, 2021. As per the latest report, the actor has turned highly calculative about his remuneration.

Reportedly, he has rejected director Maruthi's offer after the producers of the film requested him to slash his remuneration. Though he was also offered another project with Nakkina Trinadha Rao as the director, the actor is said to have rejected it owing to a low remuneration.

It is said that the actor is now awaiting the release of Krack and is expecting the film to perform well in theatres, so that he can demand a good remuneration for his upcoming projects. It is said that the actor is confident that the film will turn out to be a blockbuster and therefore is eagerly waiting without committing to any project. On the other hand, the actor is said to have completed 50% shoot of Ramesh Varma's Khiladi.

Talking about Krack, the film starring Shruti Haasan as the leading lady marks Ravi Teja's collaboration with the diva after 8 years of the 2013 action comedy film Balupu. The action-thriller also features an ensemble cast including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in supporting roles.

Produced by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the camera for the film has been cranked by GK Vishnu and music is composed by Thaman.

Also Read: Krack Pre-Release Business: Will Ravi Teja Starrer Reach The Break-Even Point?

Also Read: Krack Trailer Is Out: Ravi Teja's Stylish Cop Avatar Will Make You Go WOW!