Ravi Teja Takes Up New Project Before Completing Ramesh Varma’s Khiladi!

Post the humongous success of his previously released film Krack, fans and followers of Ravi Teja were expecting his yet another entertainer Khiladi on May 28, 2021. However, the makers had to postpone the release owing to the second wave of COVID-19 that also hindered the film's shoot.

Well, days after the release postponement announcement, the Mass Maharaja has surprised many with his latest decision to sign another project before Khiladi's release and even completion. Reportedly, the star will commence the shoot of his project with director Sarath Mandava from July 1. Though there is no confirmation, reports are rife that Ravi Teja will be working on both the films simultaneously, considering that Khiladi is just 20 days away from wrap-up.

Interestingly, his new project also featuring Majili actress Divyansha Koushik will be based on true incidents. Notably, the yet-to-be-titled film will mark screenwriter Sarath's directorial debut. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film is being backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP. Sam CS will be composing music for the Mass Maharaja-starrer, that has camera cranked by renowned cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan.

Coming back to Khiladi, the action crime thriller written and directed by Ramesh Varma features an ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore. Starring Ravi Teja in dual roles, the technical team of Khiladi includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographers Sujith Vaassudev, GK Vishnu and editor Amar Reddy Kudumula. Notably, the actioner's Hindi remake rights have been acquired by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.