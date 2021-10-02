Ravi Teja, Trinadha Rao Nakkina, People’s Media Factory, Abhishek Aggarwal Arts’ #RT69 To Commence From Oct 4!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is on full swing with the blockbuster success of Krack. The actor has been doing some interesting projects and here comes official announcement regarding his 69th film to be directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina who is known for making hilarious family entertainers.

Billed to be an out and out entertainer, the film tentatively titled #RT69 will be mounted on grand scale by People's Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts. TG Vishwa Prasad will produce the movie, while Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.

The movie will feature some well-known actors in vital roles and top-notch technicians handling different crafts.

Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned story and dialogues for the film, while Bheems Ceciroleo will score music and Karthik Ghattamaneni will handle the cinematography. Other cast and crew details will be revealed soon.

Ravi Teja and Trinadha Rao Nakkina is an interesting combination and RT69 is going to offer unlimited fun to audience in theatres. The film's regular shooting commences from October 4th.

Cast: Ravi Teja

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Trinadha Rao Nakkina

Producers: TG Vishwa Prasad

Banners: People's Media Factory, Abhishek Aggarwal Arts

Co-Producer: Vivek Kuchibhotla

Story, Dialogues: Prasanna Kumar Bezawada

Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo

Cinematography: Karthik Ghattamaneni

Production Designer: Srinagendra Tangala

PRO: Vamsi Shekar