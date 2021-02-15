RC 15: AR Rahman To Compose Music For Ram Charan-Shankar’s Film?

Just recently, Ram Charan announced his biggest collaboration with director S Shankar for their massive project, tentatively titled #RC15. Sharing the good news, the Mega Power Star had tweeted, "Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu. Looking forward to #RC15 !"

Well now, after the massive announcement, fans and followers of the actor and director are expecting another big update, which is about the music director of the film. Though there have been rumours about Anirudh Ravichander's inclusion in the project, looks like the young music composer is preoccupied with his already signed projects which also includes Shankar's Indian 2.

If reports have anything to do with reality, Shankar recently approached his good friend and music maestro AR Rahman for the film, who is said to have nodded a yes to the offer. It is said that the music composer has already signed the project and the official announcement of the same will be made very soon.

For the unversed, Shankar-Rahman's partnership has always turned out to be a hit at the box office. Interestingly, the director's debut film Gentleman was also composed by the awe-inspiring musician. Notably, the duo has collaborated 11 times for projects including 2.0 (2018), I (2015), Enthiran (2010), Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Boys (2003), Nayak (2001), Jeans (1998), Indian (1996) and so on.

If the ongoing buzz turns into reality, Shankar will team up with Rahman for the 12th time for #RC15. Backed by renowned producer Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is touted to be an epic drama. #RC15 will go on floors after the duo's current commitments that include Charan's RRR with SS Rajamouli and Acharya with Koratala Siva, and Shankar's Indian 2 with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

