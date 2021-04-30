RC 15: Bigil-Soorarai Pottru Fame Vivek To Be A Part Of Ram Charan’s Next With Shankar?

Ram Charan's next project with Shankar tentatively titled #RC15 has been in news ever since its announcement. With many speculating the storyline and theme of the film, the latest we hear is that the Mega Power Star will be playing the role of a civil service officer. Touted to be a thriller, the film is said to be in the likes of Shankar's Mudhalvan (1999), Indian (1996) and Sivaji: The Boss (2007).

Also Read: Acharya Release Date: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Action-Drama Might Get Postponed

With no other cast and crew member's inclusion announced officially, the latest report suggests that lyricist Vivek, best known for films including Mersal, Bigil, Darbar, Soorarai Pottru and Jagame Thandhiram will be penning the screenplay and dialogues for #RC15.

Let us tell you that the lyricist is already making his debut as a screenwriter with Dhanush's #D43 helmed by Karthick Naren. If the rumours turn into reality, one can expect some powerful dialogues deriving from his pen.

Also Read: RC 15: Chiranjeevi To Feature In Ram Charan And Shankar's Project?

Backed by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, #RC15 might feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. As per the latest grapevine, the National Crush might play the role of a journalist in the highly anticipated film. On the other hand, the inclusion of AR Rahman is also being discussed by the team.

Also Read: Acharya's Neelambari Song Leaked: Second Single Featuring Ram Charan And Pooja Hegde Becomes Talk Of The Town

#RC15 will reportedly go on floors after Ram Charan and Shankar's current commitments that include the actor's RRR with SS Rajamouli and Acharya with Koratala Siva, and the director's Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan, which will feature Ranveer Singh and Indian 2 which is stuck in a dispute.